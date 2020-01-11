Venezuela's Opposition Calls On US To Increase Pressure On Russia

Venezuela’s opposition party has called on the United States and other countries to step up pressure on Russia over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the opposition’s envoy to Washington said on Friday. Speaking to international media in Washington, a representative of the interim government said that he has urged the international community to hold Russia accountable for whatever they are doing in Venezuela.

Major concern for Venezuela

Carlos Vecchio, opposition’s leader Juan Guaido’s representatives to the United States said that the role of the Putin led the country in backing Maduro diplomatically, politically and financially is a major concern to the Venezuela who is already in a major political crisis. He further said that the pressure campaign against Russia should also include Russian Oil giant Rosneft, which has helped Venezuela market its crude since Washington imposed sanctions on the OPEC county’s state oil company, PDVSA last year. Since early last year, many countries including the US have reportedly recognised Guaido as Venezuela’s president.

On Tuesday, Guaido for three days of protests against Maduro, hours after he was sworn in for another term as National Assembly speaker following a standoff with the armed forces. Guaido was barred from entering the assembly by the National Guard for around half an hour in dramatic and chaotic scenes, while a rival claimant to the speaker's post occupied the chair.

The United States has been pressurizing on Maduro to step down following months of protests against his rule. In 2019, the US also backed opposition leader Guaido and disputed President Maduro's re-election. Guaido declared himself the interim President of Venezuela. In response, Nicolas Maduro called Guaido a US puppet and accused the US of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela. Washington had also asked Russia and China to withdraw support for Maduro. The United States and other countries have also reportedly agreed to investigate associates and senior officials of Maduro's government who are suspected of crimes like drug trafficking and money laundering.

