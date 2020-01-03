Video: Bear Cub Refuses To Let Go Of Man Who Rescued Him, Internet All Hearts

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a baby bear refusing to let go of a man who rescued him from fire. The 15-second video clip was shared on social media by a Twitter user, Julie Marie Cappiello. In the video, it shows a bear cub was trapped in a fire and was rescued by the man. The adorable baby cub refused to let the man go and held on to his leg. It also shows that the man patted the baby cub and also played with it for some time, as the video ends.

This bear, rescued from a fire, won't let go of the man who saved him. 🐻 💓 pic.twitter.com/lY3wpbpYfI — julie marie cappiello Ⓥ (@jmcappiello) January 1, 2020

The amazing video became an internet sensation soon after it was shared online. It managed to garner views over 66,000 times with over 1200 retweets and almost 5,400 likes. Let's take a look at the reactions of the netizens over the video.

In another similar incident, two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked for help. According to news reports, a security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer's home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Suddenly, he heard a horn honking and immediately realized that it was his van. He then rushed back to the van and was astonished seeing two small bear cubs locked inside and frequently hitting the horn. Stokely said the cubs must have sneaked in through the driver's side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock key. Stokely took videos and photos of the cub before opening the door to release them out. He said he didn't see any mother bear nearby.

