Video Of Chicken Tikka Soaked In Tea Leaves Netizens 'terrorised'

The woman who recently went viral for dunking idli in tea has now shared a video clip on social media wherein chunks of 'chicken tikka' have been soaked in tea. The 25-second long clip one can see a person pouring a cup of tea over a bowl full of chunks of chicken tikka and then mixing it well. The combination of chicken with tea obviously did not go down very well with netizens and as a result, most of the comments on the post are negative in nature.

The video posted on Reddit read, “Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u/wromit suggested that I should try "tandoori leg" with tea. I couldn't find a leg piece, but I found what they call “Tikka.” At first, I wasn't too sure about it, but after I tried it, I'm really digging the flavor. The after-taste was decent”.

One Internet user commented, “Why do you keep terrorising us like so? Who has paid you? ISI? How can they tolerate this either? Why you do this to me?”. Another user wrote, “Poor chicken, got butchered twice”. One user jokingly wrote, “how did you manage to ruin an entire decade within the first day”.

READ: BIZZARE: 93-old-woman Gets Herself Arrested To Fulfil Her Dying Wish. Details Here

READ: BIZZARE: Man Arrested For Dropping A Dead Rat In Food At A Restaurant In China, Says, 'got A Bit Greedy'

Idli dunked in tea

The same person's recent move to eat idli dunked in tea has made the Internet go berserk. This is the latest addition to the list of bizarre food combinations which also includes chocolate pizza, milk Maggi, dosa masala burger. Sharing the video on a website, the man explained that he is new to India asking if it is the right way to eat it. The 8-second video features the person dunking a piece of idli in a cup of tea.

While it is common to eat idli and sambar together, this user decided to take the oddity notch a bit higher. It did not take long for the netizens to notice it and respond to the user. Many users took the opportunity to question how it tasted together. Others called it an absurdity. However, some also played along and suggested the correct way of eating the two. One user wrote that the correct way of eating it is to pour the entire cup of tea on the Idli.

READ: Video Of Man Dunking Idli In Tea Goes Viral, Netizens Suggest 'correct' Way

READ: From Kurkure Milkshake To Gulab Jamun Pav: 6 Dishes Nobody Would Like In 2020