From Kurkure Milkshake To Gulab Jamun Pav: 6 Dishes Nobody Would Like In 2020

2019 was a year of bizarre food experiments. From Gulab Jamun Pav to Kurkure Milkshake, people made some weird food dishes with a myriad of flavours from sweet to spicy and sour.

Netizens nauseated

While Maggi cooked in milk and rose petals made headlines, Vada Pao stuffed with Gulab Jamuns disappointed a large number of street food lovers. In Chandigarh, an entire restaurant went to dire lengths of experimenting by serving Dal Makhani Cappucino. Here is a list of all the peculiar dishes that nobody would like to carry in the next decade.

Meethi (Sweet) Maggi

People felt nauseated after a recipe video of Sweet Maggi or Meethi Maggi surfaced on the internet. The noodles were prepared in milk and water and seasoned with dried rose petals, condensed milk and kewra essence.

Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Kurkure Milkshake

A picture of Kurkure mixed with sweet milkshake was shared on Twitter in November and the internet almost threw up.

Choco Cherry Dosa

A video of a man preparing Dosa went viral for weird reasons in September. After cooking the dosa, he layered it with chocolate sauce, dry fruits and cherries.

Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity! pic.twitter.com/LO5hWwtyVG — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 30, 2019

Dal Makhani Cappuccino

A restaurant in Chandigarh made headlines for serving and amalgamation of Dal Makhani and Cappuccino.

Gulab Jamun Ki Sabzi

Harsh Mittal, a Twitter user, shared a picture of it on Twitter in August with the caption, "Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more."

Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more. pic.twitter.com/WWEVNvzJLo — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) August 14, 2019

Gulab Jamun Pav

In December, a picture of Gulab Jamun Pav, prepared by replacing gulab jamun with the spicy patty inside the bread was shared on Twitter. While a section of the internet didn't appear to mind the dish, several other schooled the supporters for ruining the snack.