Video Of Cyclist Carrying Abandoned Dog On His Back Wins The Internet

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a cyclist carrying a dog on his back after finding the poor canine abandoned and severely dehydrated in the middle of the road. The adorable moment was filmed at Nio Negro, southern Argentina, and the clip was shared on Facebook by 'Marican Team' which managed to garner over 600,000 views.

The video shows a man riding a bicycle and carrying the large black and white dog across his shoulders as he pedals along the road.

People praise the cyclists

As per the local media, three cyclists from the town of Villa Regina were travelling together when they suddenly came across an abandoned dog in the middle of the road which appeared to be dehydrated and disoriented. The adorable video was shared with a message, "Rodri, Alan and Emiliano from Villa Regina helped an abandoned dog that was dehydrated during their training". The cyclists carried the dog back to the town but is not clear who is taking care of the four-legged creature at the moment.

A user Clari Gomez commented on the video saying, "Such a big heart, I have no words. Carrying the dog on your shoulders and cycling for miles. You are an example to others, God bless you". Another user wrote, "They are real sportsmen. Well done for being so kind and looking after our four-legged friends".

