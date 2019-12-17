Lionel Messi Gives His Views On 'El Clasico', Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard And More

Lionel Messi answered a number of interesting questions before heading for this season's first El Clasico encounter on Wednesday. Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head-to-head at Camp Nou this week. The Los Blancos are trailing behind Barcelona only in terms of goal difference. Barcelona are currently on a run of four consecutive wins at the Bernabeu. Messi stated that when Barcelona play at Bernabeu, they can generate a lot more space.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Fan Creates Thread About The Barcelona Star's Lesser-known Records

Lionel Messi on why Barcelona are good at Bernabeu:

Messi stated that Real Madrid focuses on attacking them. They are obligated to it and the crowd expects the same from them. According to the Barcelona skipper, Real Madrid play a different type of football in Camp Nou as they sit back and defend. They also look to counter-attack. Messi stated that Real Madrid have many fast players which help them in counter-attacking. Lionel Messi further added that both the teams play equally well in Bernabeu, but things get complicated in Camp Nou.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Manchester United Return Delayed, This Time Due To Illness

Lionel Messi was asked about his views on Real Madrid’s latest addition - Eden Hazard. To which, Messi replied by saying that Hazard is a player with a lot of quality. LM10 thinks that Eden Hazard is a different kind of football player who can easily unbalance defenders.

The Argentine said that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Hazard are different kind of players. They also said that it is difficult to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid will travel to Camp Nou on December 18 to face Barcelona in the first 'El Clasico' of the 2019-20 season.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil's Records Completely Wiped Out From The Internet In China: Reports

Messi in El Clasico:



41 games

26 goals

14 assists

02 hat-tricks pic.twitter.com/kUKFrgWzsc — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Trolled By Danni Wyatt For His Height On Instagram