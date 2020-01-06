Video Of Little Boy Singing For His Brother With Down Syndrome Breaks Internet

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a little boy singing for his infant brother with down syndrome. The video clip was captured by Nicole Powell, a police officer from Cabot, Arkansas when her elder son Rayce was singing to his little brother Tripp who has been diagnosed with down syndrome. In the viral video, it Rayce can be seen taking up his brother in his arms as he sings ‘10,000 Hours’ by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber and baby brother keeps looking back up at him.

Netizens react to the video

Powell wrote on Facebook that, "This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp. He sings to him all the time. He swear this song is about him and his brother". She added, "Love doesn’t count chromosomes, or as Rayce says, ‘Aren’t we all different?'".

People on social media have praised the little brothers and could not stop lauding the little boy for taking care of his baby brother.

A user wrote, "I love this! Your boys are adorable! And Tripp has the best baby hair ever! The second user wrote, "Looking at these two fine boys is like seeing the face of Gods almighty love shining thru. Thank you for sharing. God is with this family. The third user wrote, "That's the sweetest ever. What a good big brother".

Little boy consoles weeping friend

Pure love, comfort and understanding. We can learn a lot from their compassion for and acceptance of one another.



I'm not crying, you're crying https://t.co/FB81IpgdmE — K. (@KauakahiK) December 4, 2019

Similarly, a heart touching video of a little boy consoling his weeping friend in a classroom had taken the internet by storm. The video shows a child with down syndrome trying to console a classmate who has autism spectrum disorder. The video was reportedly shot by a teacher at a school in Mexico and soon went viral on social media platforms.

The viral shows a schoolboy crying while sitting at a table in the classroom. His friend hugs him affectionately to console him, pats his back and strokes his hair gently. He can also be seen wiping his friend's tears. It was originally posted on Facebook that garnered over 16 million views since.

