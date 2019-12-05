The Debate
The Debate
Mexico Boy With Down Syndrome Comforts Autistic Classmate,Netizens Are All Hearts

Rest of the World News

A heart touching video of a little boy consoling his weeping friend in a classroom has taken the internet by storm.The video was reportedly shot by a teacher

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mexico

A heart touching video of a little boy consoling his weeping friend in a classroom has taken the internet by storm.The video shows a child with down syndrome trying to console a classmate who is autism spectrum disorder.The video was reportedly shot by a teacher at a school in Mexico and soon went viral on social media platforms.

About the video

The viral footage shows a schoolboy crying while sitting at a table in the classroom. His friend hugs him affectionately to console him, pats his back and strokes his hair gently. He can also be seen wiping his friend's tears. It was originally posted on Facebook that garnered over 16 million views since. There's a text accompanying the video which says, "#VIRAL A Down boy with a huge heart, comforting in his own way his teammate, autistic child. Let’s share it". The video then spread on Reddit and Twitter where netizens were all hearts for the young boy.The video also engaged a lot of parents who have children with special needs and many joined the discussion to share their stories.

Netizens' Reactions

Published:
COMMENT
