Mexico Boy With Down Syndrome Comforts Autistic Classmate,Netizens Are All Hearts

A heart touching video of a little boy consoling his weeping friend in a classroom has taken the internet by storm.The video shows a child with down syndrome trying to console a classmate who is autism spectrum disorder.The video was reportedly shot by a teacher at a school in Mexico and soon went viral on social media platforms.

READ: Four-Year-Old Model With Down Syndrome Features In US Toy Magazine

About the video

The viral footage shows a schoolboy crying while sitting at a table in the classroom. His friend hugs him affectionately to console him, pats his back and strokes his hair gently. He can also be seen wiping his friend's tears. It was originally posted on Facebook that garnered over 16 million views since. There's a text accompanying the video which says, "#VIRAL A Down boy with a huge heart, comforting in his own way his teammate, autistic child. Let’s share it". The video then spread on Reddit and Twitter where netizens were all hearts for the young boy.The video also engaged a lot of parents who have children with special needs and many joined the discussion to share their stories.

READ: WWE Starrcade: Cody Rhodes' Shares Heartwarming Tweet About His Father Dusty Rhodes

Netizens' Reactions

Pure love, comfort and understanding. We can learn a lot from their compassion for and acceptance of one another.



I'm not crying, you're crying https://t.co/FB81IpgdmE — K. (@KauakahiK) December 4, 2019

There is hope for the human race❤ https://t.co/gayqKQAoRT — Michael Owuor (@Myqall) December 4, 2019

My heart is going to explode — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) December 3, 2019

My nephew has "Down" Syndrome. I put that in quotation marks because there is nothing downs about it.



I've never seen anybody w/ the ability to empathize like he does.



These kids truly have the most biggest hearts. They are so pure 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/mkMaKl0zsK — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 3, 2019

I've worked with kids with developmental "disabilities" before and, honestly, they're some of the best humans in all history. This is beautiful. ❤💓💕💖💗💙💚💛🧡💜💝💞💟 pic.twitter.com/YpBdwQiVBl — AshErika (@ash_erika) December 3, 2019

READ: Andre Gomes Receives Heartwarming Message From A South Korean Supporter

READ: Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Shares Photo Along With A Heartwarming Caption