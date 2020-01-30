The Debate
Video Shows Koala Making Sound, Netizens Says 'they're Not Cute Anymore'

Rest of the World News

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows Australia's eucalyptus-munching marsupial making a sound that sounds more like something a seal.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows Australia's favourite eucalyptus-munching marsupial making a sound that sounds more like an elephant seal. Some people were actually shocked when they heard the sound of koalas for the first time. A Twitter user shared the video on the social media platform with the bear making a peculiar sound while it was standing by a tree.

READ: Australian Koalas Worst Hit By Raging Bushfires, Only 9k Remain Out Of 46k

Netizens react over the video

As soon as the video was shared on the social media platform, it soon went viral with thousands of people responding to the video. Some even suggested that it was koala's mating call. The heartwarming video managed to garner nearly 185000 likes and was retweeted more than 52,000 times. Let us take a look at how people reacted over the video. 

READ: Australian Army Soldiers Risk Their Lives To Take Care Of Bushfire-hit Koalas

Estimated 37,000 koalas have been killed

Australia has been gripped by ravaging bushfire since September last year and the damage has been so dreadful that it is being dubbed as the worst in recorded history. Properties, people and wildlife are the worst sufferers in the ongoing bushfire down under. In a recent piece of news coming in from Australia, an estimated 37,000 koalas have been killed in the wildfires so far. According to Steven Selwood of South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management, there are only 9,000 koalas that remain out of the 46,000 that were thought to be on the island before this year's bushfire. 

READ: Video: Mama Fox Feeds Baby Koalas Separated From Their Mothers In Bushfires

READ: Chinese Food Market At Epicentre Of Coronavirus Outbreak Was Selling Koalas

