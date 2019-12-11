Video Of Python, Honey Badger, Jackals Fighting Each Other Takes Internet By Storm

Shocking video of python, honey badger and jackals fighting each other in Chobe Park in Botswana went viral. In the first few seconds of the video, one can see a honey badger, which was in the coils of a python, being rescued by two jackals. The honey badger then helps the jackals in taking down the python before turning on his new friends and chase them away, thus, winning the showdown. Watch the video here:

Chobe Park — a home for the wild

According to Chobe Park's website, it is home to Africa’s largest elephant population with approximately 1,20,000 of them. Buffalo can be equally found in large herds, while the river is home to a large number of hippos. It also adds that there are plenty of giraffes too. The park also has a considerable lion population as well and spotted hyenas. "Leopard are often found in the forested riverine areas, and cheetah and the endangered African wild dog in the more open grassland areas around Savuti," Chobe said on its website.

Animal fights are a hit

Videos of animal fights often go viral. Recently, astounding visuals where a mighty alligator in the United States can be seen taking down a giant python, at least 10 feet long and killing it went viral. The video was posted by Rich Kruger who sot it when he visited the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami-Dade in the United States on February 20.

Another video showing a terrifying battle of survival between a python and a leopard in Africa’s Masai Mara National Park also became the viewer’s favourite. The battle initially began with the two, eyeing an impala, a medium-sized antelope found in the area. However, the big cat was taken by surprise as the python decided to leap on him instead. The leopard was initially caught off-guard. However, it managed to free itself and escape from the clutches of the python by leaping wildly into the air.