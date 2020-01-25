Video Of Woman Walking Away After Falling From 9th Floor Breaks Internet

A shocking video has surfaced on social media where a woman can be seen falling from the ninth floor of a building and miraculously getting up on her feet and walking away. The video is reportedly from Russia's Izluchinsk region and the woman in question is still unidentified. The extraordinary moment was captured on video and is now going viral on various social media platforms.

According to media reports, the terrifying video was captured on a surveillance camera and the woman after getting up from the snow asked her neighbours to call an ambulance. The woman was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Khanty-Mansi autonomous region of western Siberia. In the video, the woman can be seen falling from a window of a building before crashing hard on a huge pile of snow that splashed as soon as the lady made a contact. The woman was lying motionless for a moment and then she got up and walked away calmly.

Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) January 24, 2020

Media reports suggest that the woman suffered internal bruising from the horrifying fall. Doctors said that she was lucky to have not suffered from any broken bones injury and that they were left surprised by the incident. According to reports, the police are investigating the matter and are still unclear as to why the woman fell. It is being reported that the woman was alone when the incident took place. The video which has left netizens baffled is being widely shared on social media.

This is Lord Shiva (Mrutyunjaya) in action... Only he can prevent impending death... He has gifted her life by avoiding her death... She should be grateful from now on and make good use of her life 🙏 — poornachandra kashyap (@FoolMoonBaba) January 24, 2020

Mercy of God... Lucky lady. — Sudhir Desai (@sudhirdesai) January 24, 2020

Actually, the lift may be out of order. So she used this means, being in hurry. — Suresh Sharma (@Suresh_Sharma72) January 24, 2020

