Diego Costa HILARIOUSLY Falls Into Swimming Pool After Crashing Go-kart

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been known for his on-field aggression. However, the player is recently in the news due to his off-field activities. A hilarious video of Diego Costa on a go-kart near a swimming pool has gone viral, attracting attention from football fans.

Diego Costa swimming pool fall: Atletico Madrid striker crashes go-kart

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Diego Costa is seen plying a go-kart close to a swimming pool. As the player tries to move around the pool, he falls into it. The player is then seen running out of the pool to avoid embarrassment.

Diego Costa has been out of the team due to an injury

Diego Costa has been unavailable for selection since sustaining an injury. The player picked up an injury in November 2019, with further tests revealing that he was diagnosed with a cervical disc herniation. It was earlier reported that the player would be out of the team squad for at least three months. The striker has played a total of 15 games across all competitions while managing to score twice and bagging three assists to his credit.

Atletico Madrid defeat Barcelona in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup

Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, held in Saudi Arabia. The first-half ended goalless, however, Koke opened the scoring for his side just at the start of the second half. However, Lionel Messi equalised within four minutes to nullify Koke’s goal. Barcelona again extended their lead with Antoine Griezmann’s strike in the 62nd minute. However, the LaLiga champions lost their hold over the game in the final minutes, when Alvaro Morata scored from a penalty to make it 2-2 and Angel Correa further scored his team’s third goal in the 86th minute.

Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid in the final of Spanish Super Cup

The victory for Atletico Madrid means that they will now play against city rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid had earlier defeated Valencia with a 3-1 scoreline to reach the final. The final will be played on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 11.30 pm IST in the King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

Picture courtesy: Fanatik Plus Twitter handle