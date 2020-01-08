Video Shows Iran Missiles Hitting Airbases Housing US Troops In Iraq

Video of Iranian ballistic missiles hitting two airbases in Iraq used by American forces has surfaced on the internet. A video shot in a mobile phone shows a streak of light plummeting down against the night sky and hitting the ground in a ball of fire. Some civilians are heard shouting as they came across the missiles just before the impact. They got panicked and ran for cover as the sound of the impact comes from a distance. In the video, it can be seen the sky lit up briefly.

READ: India Issues Advisory To Avoid Travel To Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🇮🇷 on Twitter: "Breaking 🚨 : #Iran has launched ballistic missiles at US based in Iraq! It has begun!!!! pic.twitter.com/7EyN133lY7" / Twitter https://t.co/6u5tmxhm6o — Doug Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) January 8, 2020

Pentagon releases statement

US officials at Washington and Tehran commented that this was the first act of retaliation vowed by Iran as revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general. The Pentagon released a statement and said that it was still "working on initial battle damage assessments" after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

The Pentagon added that it is clear that the missiles were launched from Iran which targeted two Iraqi military bases where US military forces were stationed at Al-Assad and Irbil.

READ: 'All Is Well': Trump Insists After Iran Launches Multiple Missiles At US Airbases In Iraq

Official statement from the Pentagon on the strikes happening from Iran right now #WWIII pic.twitter.com/ksbZdR9O9q — Futral (@Futral49929031) January 8, 2020

No casualties reported

No casualties were reported so far and on the Pentagon said that it is prepared after the tensions escalate between the US and Iran. According to the reports by Iranian State media, the attack on the bases was in response to Friday's killing in a US drone strike of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

As we evaluate the situation & our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect & defend U.S. personnel, partners, & allies in the region." — Alyssa Farah (@PentagonPresSec) January 8, 2020

READ: Iran Says 'took And Concluded Proportionate' Self-defence

READ: Iran Claims '80 Killed' In Military Strike On Iraqi Bases Housing US Troops: LIVE Updates