Vienna Airport To Offer COVID-19 Test To Avoid Quarantine

In an official announcement, Vienna Airport said that it would start the Coronavirus testing on the premises to avoid the passengers entering Austria having to quarantine for the mandatory 14 days. Further, the passengers will have to produce a health certificate to prove that they are free from the Coronavirus, along with the negative results not older than four days, as per media reports.

With scheduled flights from Doha, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Lisbon, Minsk, and Sofia, as well as charter flights and business trips, the airport announced that a test was mandatory. The passenger would be required to undertake a molecular biological (polymerize chain reaction or PCR) COVID-19 test while they enter the airport, according to reports.

The result would be declared within two to three hours. The airport said in a statement that all air travel, whether business journeys or urgent trips would become safer by following the testing protocol. It added that the health safety for the passengers was integral for the airport authorities.

Tests for 190 euros ($209)

The COVID-19 tests would cost the passengers approximately 190 euros ($209), and can also be taken by passengers leaving Vienna to prove to the destination country that they are negative to the coronavirus, as per media reports.

According to reports, the health authorities have commenced the designation of the Austrian quarantines for the presumptive cases. Last month, the leading airlines, Emirates, in coordination with Dubai Health Authority (DHA), announced that it was the first airline in the world to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers to ensure health safety, reports confirmed.

Meanwhile, the WHO’s European office reportedly warned that the continent is “in the grip” of the pandemic as the region that accounts for 46 percent of total global cases, and 63 percent of deaths.

