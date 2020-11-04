Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Islamic State Claims Responsibility For The Deadly Attack

Islamic State, on November 3, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Vienna, in a statement issued through its Amaq News Agency. According to reports, IS even issued a picture and a video purporting to show the gunman. The picture showed a bearded man identified as Abu Dagnah Al-Albany.

The statement by the Islamic State said that Albany attacked crowds in central Vienna on November 2 with a pistol and a machine gun before being shot dead by police. Amaq News Agency also posted a video of Albany minutes later in which he reportedly pled allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

Meanwhile, the Austrian officials have identified the attacker as Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, who had been sentenced to 22 months in jail in April 2019 for attempting to travel to Syria to join the IS. Fejzulai is described as a 20-year-old IS sympathiser and on Monday he killed four people.

Four killed, 22 injured

A series of shooting attacks were carried out by unknown men in Vienna targeting a synagogue. One attacker has been eliminated and accomplices are being sought, as per reports. The Vienna synagogue shooting shocked the world as it was the third terror attack on European soil in less than a week. The incident rocked the country as gunmen stormed 6 different locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. Authorities urged the people and communities to stay at home or in a safe place as SWAT teams deployed were used explosives to enter the gunman's apartment.

During a press conference, Nehammer said, "There are four victims on the conscience of the criminal, at the moment we have information about 22 injured." He added, "The policeman, who was seriously injured while performing his duties, underwent surgery. According to the doctors, his condition is stable, the surgery was successful. It is important for me to note that the injured policeman was taken to safety by Austrians with a migrant background."

