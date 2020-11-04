Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Austria Declares Three-day Mourning, One-min Silence On Nov 3

Following the Vienna synagogue shooting, the Austrian Cabinet on Tuesday declared a three-day mourning period for the victims and the injured till November 5. The cabinet also announced one-minute silence observance across the country at 12:00 local time (GMT +1) on November 3. According to the Austrian Press Agency reports, the Austrian flag will also be lowered at federal institutions to mourn the loss of lives in the terror attack.

On Monday, a group of unknown persons carried out a series of shooting attacks in Vienna targeting a synagogue. One attacker has been eliminated and accomplices are being sought, as per reports. The Austrian authorities have called it a terror attack and urged the citizens to refrain from visiting public places and going outside unnecessarily.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz noted that the attackers are well trained and prepared, which testifies that Vienna synagogue shooting was a terrorist attack. Meanwhile, the Austrian police are conducting a large-scale manhunt involving all forces and the military has taken over the protection of several facilities in Vienna.

PM Modi 'saddened By Dastardly Attack'

Following the incident, France, Germany, India, Britain and several other countries also expressed solidarity with Austria. French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first world leaders to tweet his message of solidarity for the people of Austria. He mentioned the recent terror attacks in France and said, "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Austria. While taking to Twitter, PM Modi conveyed his condolences and said he was "shocked and saddened" by the dastardly attacks in Vienna. US President Donald Trump and senior US Official Mike Pompeo also condemned the attack. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed his shock at the terrible attacks in Vienna.

Police expand manhunt

Meanwhile, the Vienna police force has expanded its manhunt for synagogue shooting attackers outside of city limits. Vienna police have urgently asked people to exercise restrain and not share videos or photographs of the event on the internet.

While the initial reports suggested the attack was at the Stadttempel synagogue, President of the Israelite Religious Society in Austria Oskar Deutsch has confirmed the temple and nearby offices were closed at the time. In a series of tweets, Deutsch said that the shooting was in the immediate vicinity of the synagogue and urged people not to spread unverified information, stay indoors, and follow police instructions.

