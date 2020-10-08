Vietnam Arrests Prominent Journalist Over Alleged Anti-state Activities

Vietnamese authorities on October 6 arrested one of the nation's most prominent independent journalists on charges of storing and distributing documents and items that aim to oppose the State, a charge similar to that of sedition in India. According to The Guardian, Pham Doan Trang was arrested on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, authorities confirmed that she had been charged for allegedly participating in anti-state activities.

Read: Vietnamese Police Probe Company Recycling Condoms

The arrest took place on the same day when Vietnam and the United States were holding the 24th annual human rights dialogue with a primary focus on freedom of expression. Trang is known for her vocal support to the LGBTQ community, women's rights, and environmental issues. She recently spoke online about the highly sensitive Dong Tam Village land rights issue, where police officials and locals clashed over the construction of a military airport on farmlands. The incident saw four casualties as one villager and three policemen died.

Read: Vietnam Sentences 7 To Jail For Human Smuggling In UK

State censorship

Experts argue that Trang's arrest is part of the greater steps being taken to target activists and their right to free speech and expression. As per reports, the Vietnamese Communist Party is preparing to bring in a tough cybersecurity law in the upcoming Congress meeting, which will require Facebook, Google, and other online platforms to censor content deemed anti-state by the government. Online platforms reportedly face pressure from the government in Vietnam to censor content as per their wish.

Read: Vietnam Declared Its Independence From France On This Day In 1945: Read More

Trang's arrest received international condemnation from organisations such as the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said that despite being constantly targetted by the state, Trang continued to raise her voice for human rights and democracy, while Ming Yu Hah of Amnesty International called the arrest "outrageous" and condemned Vietnam's serious human rights problems.

"Despite suffering years of systemic government harassment, including severe physical attacks, Pham Doan Trang has remained faithful to her principles of peaceful advocacy for human rights & democracy" says @hrw. @MOFAVietNam should respect her rights! #Vietnam #FreePhamDoanTrang pic.twitter.com/ZWlpqzosJo — Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) October 7, 2020

"Governments around the world and the UN must prioritize Pham Doan Trang's case, speak out loudly and consistently on her behalf, and demand her immediate and unconditional release" says @hrw. Time to pressure @MOFAVietNam NOW! /end #Vietnam #PhamDoanTrang #FreePhamDoanTrang pic.twitter.com/SRrsULVVDE — Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) October 7, 2020

Read: Vietnam's PM Tells Officials To Scale Up Measures As COVID-19 Cases Surge

