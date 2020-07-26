Vietnam Confirms First Local Case Of COVID-19 In More Than Three Months, Alert Raised

Vietnam confirmed its first local case of COVID-19 in more three months on Saturday, July 25 as authorities scrambled to contain the infection and trace patient contacts.

As per reports, the new case of infection has put the city of Danang back on high alert. Vietnam had managed to contain the local transmission of the virus for 100 days with its widespread testing programme and sweeping quarantine guidelines and had managed to keep the caseload to 417.

Vietnam health ministry, in a statement, disclosed that a 57-year-old Danang resident had tested positive for the COVID-19 at least three times. While he was quarantined in an isolation facility, at least 50 had come in his contact. As many as 103 people were quickly traced and tested in connection with the patient but they had all tested negative, the Danang Centre for Disease Control reportedly said.

As per reports, the man had earlier sought treatment for symptoms of cough and fever at a hospital on July 20 and is feared to have come in contact with at least 288 people. He was reported to be in critical condition as medics flew from Ho Chi Minh City to Danang to treat the infection.

More than 11,800 quarantined

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued orders to tighten the border and immigration controls and prohibit the overseas nations from entering illegally into the country, as per reports.

Moreover, the authorities in Hanoi are reported to have reinstated recommendations to wear masks in public places, In addition to that, more than 11,800 have been quarantined across the country as the case of the local community spread was detected. Over 147 people have been quarantined at the hospitals.

