US Congress Introduces Resolutions To Mark 25 Years Of Ties With Vietnam

Two subcommittee leaders have recently introduced resolutions to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties (July 12). The resolutions were introduced by US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Both resolutions aim at strengthening ties

According to reports, the first resolution was put forward by Senator Cory Gardner and Senator Ed Markey of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and is called Resolution S. Res. 607 while the other one was put forward by Congressman Ami Bera and Congressman Ted Yoho of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation of the country's House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs called Resolution H. Res. 1018.

The two resolutions stated that in the 25 years since the relations between the United States and Vietnam have normalized, both countries have worked towards increased stability, prosperity, and peace in Southeast Asia. The resolution also conveyed the willingness of both the House and the Senate in continuing that relationship in the future.

The resolution also reconfirmed the willingness of the US to cooperate with Vietnam on issues such as politics, economy - trade, security - defence, settlement of war consequences, education - training, health care, locality-to-locality ties, to cooperation within regional mechanisms. The resolutions also recognized Vietnamese communities’ contributions to the development of the US as well they're cooperation in regards to the removal of unexploded ordnance and search for remains of US and Vietnamese soldiers missing in the war and etc.

Both the House and the Senate also greatly welcomed Vietnam’s growing role in the world and region as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

(Input/Image Credit ANI)