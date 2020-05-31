George Floyd Death: Protesters Ransack Nike Store In Chicago, Loot Merchandise

The United States is currently rattled by the ongoing protests across the country over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis last week. The country is witnessing some of the worst demonstrations in its history which pundits are equating to Vietnam War protests. Some of the states are witnessing complete lawlessness with people looting and vandalising public and private properties.

Violent mob loots stores

Now, in a video that is going viral on social media, a mob can be seen destroying a Nike showroom in Chicago and looting the merchandise present inside the store. Vandalising and looting of stores and offices have been going for days now. In another video shared on the internet, a violent mob can be seen destroying the luxury departmental store Neiman Marcus on the same street of Chicago’s premier commercial district.

Rochester, NY residents looting The Villa in downtown Rochester in the name of justice. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/qA0iQpkv6x — Marky (@MarkyHutt) May 31, 2020

The Nike Store, Adidas Store, Flight Club, Round 2 and many other stores have all been broken into and looted. This is disgraceful. It really isn’t for George anymore, people are using this as an excuse to loot and destroy there “beloved cities” pic.twitter.com/oI4Lg7pwlw — hypednewsdaily (@hypednewsdaily) May 31, 2020

Various cities have imposed a curfew and mobilised the national guard to take control of the situation. Several thousand people have been arrested so far with US President Donald Trump calling it a professionally organised protests. For the last two days, protesters have been laying siege to the White House forcing the Secret Service to lockdown the presidential estate. Trump in his tweet on May 30 said that protesters outside the White House would have been "greeted with vicious dogs had they come closer". Protesters are demanding reforms in the workings of the police and are asking for an end in police brutality against racial minorities in the country.

