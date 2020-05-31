US: Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles Announce Curfew After Riots Over Floyd's Death

Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Los Angeles were among several other important US cities to announce curfews on Saturday in a bid to stop violent anti-police protests that are now breaking out across the country.

A nighttime curfew was also implemented in Louisville, Kentucky as the United States continues to be rocked by angry demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd's death. Protesters set police cars ablaze, smashed store windows and skirmished with baton-wielding officers in streets from Atlanta to Los Angeles. Authorities were bracing for more violence on Saturday, with some calling in the National Guard to back up overwhelmed local forces.

'A grave tragedy'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the death of African-American man George Floyd was a "grave tragedy" and that his administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder.

"The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger and grief," Trump said at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protestors, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety and security," Trump added. Earlier, Trump said that 80% of protestors who ravaged the city of Minneapolis last night came from other states.

READ | George Floyd's Death: Minneapolis rattled by violent protests, see pictures

READ | 'Outside agitators taking over': US Attorney General on protests over George Floyd's death

80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality, and to provide for their families. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The US President further said that his administration supports the right of peaceful protestors. The US government has opened a civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd and has asked the Attorney General and the Justice Department to expedite the case.

Unrest erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after George Floyd in police custody died following his arrest by the four officers. A viral video shows a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter. The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

READ | Trump calls George Floyd's death 'grave tragedy', says inquiry to be expedited

READ | 'Let my building burn': Owner of damaged Indian eatery demands justice for Floyd

(With agency inputs) (Photo credits: AP)