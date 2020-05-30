Donald Trump Says Protesters Would Have Been Met With 'vicious Dogs And Ominous Weapons'

US President Donald Trump on May 30 took to his Twitter handle to slam the ongoing protests in the United States, especially that are taking place outside the White House. Trump in his Tweet said that protesters outside the White House would have been "greeted with vicious dogs had they come closer". Trump also hailed the Secret Service for their professionalism and for efficiently clamping down on protesters who were demonstrating outside the White House.

Trump praised the agents involved in handling the protesters outside the White House and said he couldn't have felt more safe adding that whenever someone would try to breach the line, the agents would quickly come down hard on them.

Trump also called the demonstrations that are taking place over the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man 'professionally organised'. Trump went on to criticise the Washington DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser saying that she is always looking for money and help, and wouldn’t let the capital's police get involved. Trump in his Twitter rant quoted Muriel as saying, "Not their job," with a sarcastic 'Nice' at the end taking a jibe at the Democratic Party mayor.

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Protests across the US

The United States has been rattled by widespread protests for the past few days as angry demonstrations flared across the country over the death of George Floyd. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had to declare a state of emergency on May 30. The curfew is effective until 6 am PT Saturday and resumes Saturday evening until Sunday morning. Wheeler also took to Twitter to urge his city's residents to halt the unrest over George Floyd's death.

"Burning buildings with people inside, stealing from small and large businesses, threatening and harassing reporters," he tweeted. "All in the middle of a pandemic where people have already lost everything. This isn’t calling for meaningful change in our communities, this is disgusting," he said.

