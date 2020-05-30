Last Updated:

Donald Trump Says Protesters Would Have Been Met With 'vicious Dogs And Ominous Weapons'

Donald Trump also hailed the Secret Service for their professionalism and for efficiently clamping down on protesters who were demonstrating outside the WH. 

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
US President Donald Trump on May 30 took to his Twitter handle to slam the ongoing protests in the United States, especially that are taking place outside the White House. Trump in his Tweet said that protesters outside the White House would have been "greeted with vicious dogs had they come closer". Trump also hailed the Secret Service for their professionalism and for efficiently clamping down on protesters who were demonstrating outside the White House. 

Trump praised the agents involved in handling the protesters outside the White House and said he couldn't have felt more safe adding that whenever someone would try to breach the line, the agents would quickly come down hard on them. 

Trump also called the demonstrations that are taking place over the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man 'professionally organised'. Trump went on to criticise the Washington DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser saying that she is always looking for money and help, and wouldn’t let the capital's police get involved. Trump in his Twitter rant quoted Muriel as saying, "Not their job," with a sarcastic 'Nice' at the end taking a jibe at the Democratic Party mayor. 

Protests across the US

The United States has been rattled by widespread protests for the past few days as angry demonstrations flared across the country over the death of George Floyd. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had to declare a state of emergency on May 30. The curfew is effective until 6 am PT Saturday and resumes Saturday evening until Sunday morning. Wheeler also took to Twitter to urge his city's residents to halt the unrest over George Floyd's death.

"Burning buildings with people inside, stealing from small and large businesses, threatening and harassing reporters," he tweeted. "All in the middle of a pandemic where people have already lost everything. This isn’t calling for meaningful change in our communities, this is disgusting," he said.

