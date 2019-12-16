Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Names Her Favourite Passengers, Here's The Reason

Virgin Atlantic employee Leah Amy in a Facebook post has named her two favourite passengers out of the hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers she has looked after during her entire career. Amy uploaded the heartwarming story of Jack and Violet on Facebook along with why she thinks they both are her favourite passengers.

Favourite Passengers

According to the post, Jack's family had booked seats in the upper-class cabin of the plane. After the plane took off Jack went into the economy section and found 88-year-old Violet and immediately decided to swap seats with her so that she could sit in the upper-class seat. Amy further explained that over her career she has looked after the footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars but these two were her favourite passengers.

After swapping seats Jack had to sit in the economy class right next to the washroom and did not make any noise for the rest of the flight. Amy explained that Jack did not demand any attention and made no fuss. What he did for Violet was just out of kindness.

Violet who is 88-years-old had been a nurse in the United Kingdom and in the United States. Acording to the post she was travelling to New York to meet her daughter. She always dreamed of sitting in the front of the plane and Jack made that happen that day. Violet was over the moon and because she did not have a phone or email, the photos of her that Amy clicked will be sent to her and her daughter by post.

Amy's post already received 4,000 likes and has already been shared more than 1,200 times. One person commented that the post made her smile and that Amy's post needed to go viral.

