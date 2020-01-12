Sultan Qaboos Brought Peace, Prosperity To His Country And Was Friend To All: Trump

US President Donald Trump expressed his heartfelt condolences on January 11 after hearing the demise of Sultan Qaboos of Oman, and called him a great friend of America who worked for peace in the Middle East. Joining other world leaders in remembering the ruler, Trump said that Sultan Qaboos was the longest-serving ruler in the Middle East who brought harmony and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all. Trump said that the leader's impeccable efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed US the importance of listening to all viewpoints. He said that Sultan Qaboos was a loyal partner and true friend of US who worked with nine different American Presidents.

READ: New Oman Ruler Congratulated By Family, Officials

White House releases statement

The statement released by the White House read, "Melania and I were very saddened to learn of the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Sa’id Al Sa’id. We offer our deepest condolences to the people of Oman. As the longest-serving leader in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all. His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints. Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents. We will honor his memory by continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Oman. Sultan Qaboos will truly be missed. Let us take comfort in knowing that his powerful legacy will live on."

READ: Oman’s Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Dies Aged 79, Three-day Mourning Declared

Oman's Sultan and one of Middle East's longest-serving rulers, Qaboos bin Said died at the age of 79 on January 10, Oman's local news media announced. According to reports, after his death, the council's high military council had called the ruling family to convene and choose a new ruler. Three days of official mourning have been further declared with flags flown at half-mast for 40 days. Qaboos had ruled since taking over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain. His cause of death was not announced, however, he had been unwell for years and reportedly spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December. He had no children.

READ: Qaboos, The Sultan Who Shielded Oman From Region's Turmoil

READ: Oman's New Sultan Promises To Follow Line Drawn By Late Sultan Qaboos