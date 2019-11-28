Thanksgiving 2019: Is Walmart Open On Thanksgiving 2019? Read To Find Out

The fourth Thursday in November is to be celebrated as Thanksgiving Day. It officially came into existence when President Roosevelt signed a resolution on December 26, 1941, and Walmart has plans for the occasion, and it will be working on Thanksgiving, and on Black Friday. Read more to know about the opening and closing hours of Walmart, and other such stores on the occasion.

Is Walmart Open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart Stores will follow their usual business schedule and will work on their normal hours on Thanksgiving 2019. Although the stores will be open, all the different franchises will follow different business hours. So it is advised that one should check the opening and closing times of their nearest Walmart store. The Black Friday sales of Walmart will begin online at 10 pm on Wednesday, November 27 at 6 pm.

Other stores that will be open

ACME will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary from store to store. Albertsons' selected stores will be reportedly open from 6 pm to 10 pm. The Fresh Market stores were open from 8 am to 3 pm last year, their current years working hours on Thanksgiving has not been announced, but are expected to be the same as last year. Sprouts Farmer's Market will wok on their usual timings, which are from 7 am to 4 pm. Winn-Dixie's selected stores are expected to open from 7 am to 10 pm

About Thanksgiving

The event that America calls the first Thanksgiving was celebrated by the Pilgrims. It was celebrated when they made their first harvest in the New World, and the feast lasted for three days. It has been recounted by attendee Edward Winslow and is dated as of October 1621. It has been said that the function was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 pilgrims. These colonies were accustomed to celebrate ‘Thanksgiving’ to express their gratitude towards God for His blessing and grace.

