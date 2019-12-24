Walmart Store- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Read Here

We are all waiting for Christmas, and a few great surprises have to be sent. This is the time to give your family time and share this day with them. Nearly all retailers have shortened or even postponed working hours this time of year to ensure that their employees are enjoying Christmas Eve with their families. If you're in charge of grocery shopping at home, knowing when your local grocer will be open and closed is very critical. Whether you're looking for this season's most popular toys, the most up-to-date tech gadgets, or some sleek new kitchenware, supermarkets like Walmart are the best place to get all sorts of last-minute gifts.

Walmart Christmas eve hours; check out all the information here

Are you looking for information about Walmart Holiday Hours Open / Closed in 2019? Then here is your information. See the opening and closing hours of Walmart on Christmas eve and Christmas day here:

On Christmas Day, Walmart is closed. In fact, 25 December is the only day that Walmart is closed in the calendar year. Walmart is going to restore regular hours on the day after Christmas, December 26th. Be sure to check the hours before visiting your shop, as hours are subject to change for special holidays. The store stays closed for allowing its employees to spend time with their families early on Christmas Eve. This may be important to keep in mind if you're doing some last-minute food shopping for the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, Walmart will be open until 8 p.m.

On New Year's Eve, Walmart will be open and close at 8 p.m.

On the first day of 2020, Walmart will restore its regular hours.

On Christmas day, Walmart to be CLOSED

