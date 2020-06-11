Water Gun Challenge, Flash Mob, Parai Music: The Other Side Of Black Lives Matter Protests

Even as thousands rage across the US as Black Lives Matter protests take over cities, amid the occasional clashes and chaos there is another side of protests that does not meet the public eye. While some cities have seen protests along recognised terms, others have witnessed innocent water-gun fights amid music to celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement instead of trudging down the path of violence. From flash mobs to broadway dances in Oakland, to dancing to the Tamils Parai music in West US, here is another side of the Black Lives Matter protests that you must not miss.

Read: George Floyd Death: Indiaspora Condemns Racism, Says Will Strive For Just Americav

Read: George Floyd Death: US Supreme Court Reviews 'Qualified Immunity' For Police Amid Protests

Dance party at 14th and Broadway now, with the few hundred folks left from the fuck the curfew protest tonight in oakland pic.twitter.com/WW6fvadCvG — Harriet Blair Rowan (@HattieRowan) June 4, 2020

One of the most amazing parts of the massive protests in DC is that people have self organized and set up a ton of these tables where they give out free food, water, masks, hand sanitizer and there are also medics in case someone gets sick. We keep us safe. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Dy6T1Rzosn — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) June 6, 2020

at the seattle protests, an astounding number of folks offering up free water, coffee, snacks, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and even bike repairs pic.twitter.com/DLB3sBv2Ed — jane c. hu (@jane_c_hu) June 4, 2020

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 in police custody after he was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges. A widely seen bystander video showing a police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck after which Floyd succumbed then and there, unable to breathe after the 8-minute-46-second ordeal. George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US.

As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Meanwhile, George Floyd, whose death has sparked global outrage over police brutality and racial prejudice was laid to rest in a Houston church, more than two weeks after he was killed. The funeral was attended by over 500 mourners wearing face masks.

Read: Text Of Testimony Of George Floyd’s Brother Before Congress

Read: BLM Protests Are Shining A Light On The Brutal Injustices Towards Black People: Bill Gates