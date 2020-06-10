BLM Protests Are Shining A Light On The Brutal Injustices Towards Black People: Bill Gates

Founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates on Wednesday raised his voice in support of the Black Lives Matter protests saying that they were 'a shining light' on the injustices meted out to black people in their daily lives. Bill Gates also mentioned names of other horrifying killings of African-Americans like Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor saying that he was committed to 'listening and learning more' about systemic racism. "I am committed to listening and learning more about systemic racism and what I can do with my actions and words to help create a more equal and just future. Black lives matter," tweeted Bill Gates.

The horrifying killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and far too many other Black people—and the protests they sparked—are shining a light on the brutal injustices that Black people experience every day… — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 10, 2020

…in policing, criminal justice, education, health care, housing, the workplace and all other areas of their lives. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 10, 2020

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 in police custody after he was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges. A widely seen bystander video showing a police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck after which Floyd succumbed then and there, unable to breathe after the 8-minute-46-second ordeal. George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday announced that Gen. Charles Brown Jr would be taking over as the new chief of staff of the US Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead US' military forces. Earlier in the day, George Floyd, whose death has sparked global outrage over police brutality and racial prejudice was laid to rest in a Houston church, more than two weeks after he was killed. The funeral was attended by over 500 mourners wearing face masks.

