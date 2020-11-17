'We Share Common Goal': Pfizer CEO 'thrilled' About Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Result

Even though the race to acquire COVID-19 vaccine has been competitive, Pfizer Inc CEO Albert Bourla said on November 16 that he is “thrilled” about Moderna Inc’s announcement of its vaccine being 94.5% effective according to the preliminary data. Even though just last week, Pfizer along with its German partner BioNTech SE, declared that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 90% effective, Bourla too to Twitter to say that both firms have a “common goal” which is to put an end to the global health crisis. Expressing delight in the progress made by the world in vaccine research, Pfizer Inc CEO ‘congratulated’ Moderna Inc on its ground-breaking achievement.

I am thrilled to hear the good news coming out of @moderna_tx’s #COVID19 vaccine development program. Our companies share a common goal – defeating this dreaded disease – and today we congratulate everyone at Moderna and share in the joy of their encouraging results. — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) November 16, 2020

Read - COVID-19: Here's How Pfizer, Moderna Plan To Supply Vaccine Doses In 2021

Moderna Inc had announced that its COVID-19 vaccine's 94.5% efficacy against the novel coronavirus based on preliminary data. The American pharmaceutical company heard its results on a call on November 16 along with the members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board which is an independent panel analyzing the company’s clinical trial data. The analysis released by Moderna which has reported promising results of the COVID-19 vaccine was based on results of more than 30,000 participants in the US.

Even US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci called the November 16 announcement by Moderna as “exciting" and that “It's just as good as it gets -- 94.5% is truly outstanding.” Moderna Inc, the American pharmaceutical company has informed that it plans on submitting its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the United States' Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 88,74,291; Moderna Says Vaccine 94.5% Effective

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 90% effective

Not only Moderna, even American pharmaceutical company Pfizer said on November 9 that the interim analysis of its vaccine produced along with German partner BioNTech group has shown promising results, meaning it is on track to file an emergency use application with American regulators as early as later this month. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown more than 90 per cent efficacy in preventing coronavirus and now the two companies are working to distribute the experimental drug.

However, the November 9 announcement does not imply that the mRNA-based vaccine called BNT162b2, is imminent. The results are based on the interim analysis which considered at least 94 infections in a study that had enrolled at least 44,000 people in six nations including the United States with fewer than nine of them who caught the disease were also given the dose.

Read - Rupee Rises By 16 Paise To 74.46 Against Dollar On COVID Vaccine Boost

Read - It's Moderna Vs Pfizer As US Covid Vaccines Score 90%+ Trials Success; Which Has The Edge?