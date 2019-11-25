Web Inventor Reveals 'contract' To Prevent Misuse Of Internet

The inventor of World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee unveiled a 'Contract for the Web' in order to stop the misuse by the governments, companies, and individuals and create a 'Web We Want'. Tim has decided to bring several capitals and technology giants like Google on board for this project. He said in a statement from the World Wide Web Foundation that if the action is delayed, then those who exploit the internet put the citizens at 'risk of squandering its potential for good'. During the four-day of United Nations Internet Governance Forum in Berlin, on November 25 Tim disclosed his project which reportedly he has been working on for over a year.

If we fail to defend the free and open web, we risk a digital dystopia of entrenched inequality and abuse of rights.



If we fail to defend the free and open web, we risk a digital dystopia of entrenched inequality and abuse of rights.

We must act now.

Tim is the man behind the groundwork for the web which is the universe of multimedia webpages accessible through the internet in 1989. Since 2018, the computer scientist has been developing so called 'Contract for the Web'. This contract is developed in cooperation with several experts and members of the public and is a so-called 'roadmap to build a better web'. Tim also called out the governments to strengthen laws and regulations for internet usage and companies to ensure that the pursuit of profit is not at the cost of human rights and democracy. Tim also wants the citizens to hold the personalities in power, accountable and demand their digital rights to be respected and help in starting a healthy conversation online.

Backed by more than 150 companies

Reportedly, more than 150 companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Reddit, as well as groups like Reporters Without Borders and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have backed the plan proposed by Tim. The governments of France, Germany, and Ghana are also on board with the contract for web along with thousands of individuals. The abuse of technology has grown to an alarming state by society, business and politics. The Contract for Web will provide a technical angle to resolve the issues of the web while in 2018, he launched a platform called 'Solid' which was aimed at providing controlled data to the users.

The WWW foundation also put light upon the rising cyber-bullying, growing used of the web by politicians to manipulate news media and widespread scams especially during elections. Tim conceived the web while working at European particle physics lab CERN for a way that will enable scientists to share information globally. However, the recent increase in web access in developing economies lags behind the industrialised nations with nearly 46 per cent people are still not online.

