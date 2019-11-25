Transwoman Ivanka Das To Make Her Digital Debut With Web Series '#Mandi'

Ivanka Das made her television debut with the second season of Dance Deewane, where she earned accolades from judge Madhuri Dixit for her dancing skills and confidence. Ivanka became the first bald transwoman to feature on mainstream television and garnered a lot of praise for doing so. Now, the choreographer and model Ivanka Das is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming web series Mandi.

Also read: Nick Jonas Shares A Note That Begins With, 'I’m Gonna Tell My Kids'; Priyanka Chopra Likes

Ivanka Das to make her digital debut

#Mandi deals with the story of a girl who is on a journey of exploring her sexuality. Ivanka Das will be reportedly seen playing the role of a brothel owner. While speaking to a news daily recently, she opened up about her new venture in the entertainment industry. Ivanka stated that she has been working as a choreographer and fashion director from last 17 years, and just two years ago she set out to be a model and also started doing theatre. Ivanka added furthermore that she is very delighted to be a part of the web series.

Also read: Salman Khan's Dad Salim Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Dilip Kumar Clicked In A Rare Photo

Being an actress, I have always been ...like a baby ,coz its give u immense positive energy to show ur soul .. and ur feelings comes out with ur genuine expressions.. Thank u prasun Bhattacharya

I just love u ...u r really talented boy, may god should give u all priorities and pic.twitter.com/0db8nQWwMn — Ivanka Das (@DasIvanka) November 15, 2019

Also read: After Ananya Panday, Childhood Friend Shanaya Kapoor To Debut At Le Bal Des Débutantes

When asked about her character in #Mandi, Ivanka answered that she will be playing a character named Kareena, who is a brothel owner. She described her character to be bossy and self-dependent as she has been through a lot. Ivanka was also asked about what convinced her to take up the role, to which she replied saying that the story was heart-touching. She was moved after hearing it and feels that she relates to her on-screen character. She added that she feels grateful to producer Mohini Shabade for giving her the opportunity.

Also read: Saw Shahid's Potential When People Judged Him As Chocolate Hero: Pankaj Kapur

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Guess Who Has A Surprising Cameo In This Kartik Aaryan Starrer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.