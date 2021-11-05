WFP To Give Financial Aid to Underprivileged Families In Afghanistan Amid Economic Turmoil

The World Food Program (WFP) will be providing financial aid to underprivileged families in Afghanistan, as the economy of the war-torn nation has swiftly collapsed after the Taliban took control of the nation, further increasing hunger and poverty. By the initiative of WFP, each poor family will be getting 3,500 Afghanis which is about 33 US dollars each month. As per Tolo News, over 4,000 households would get this emergency assistance over the next four months.

Citing Xinhua ANI reported that Sami Alokozai, the WFP representative in Kabul, said: “We are going to provide each family 3,500 Afghnais per month and this is a complete process for four months.” He informed that there are a lot of individuals in the country who do not have anything to eat or wear, adding that hese poor individuals further have nothing to keep their homes warm during the harsh winters.

According to Tolo News, the WFP has initiated this scheme to reduce poverty as the country's economy crumbles. Several families across the nation assembled in Kabul to accept help from the WFP initiative. They claimed that their living circumstances were dire and they needed additional humanitarian assistance before the winter. One of the displaced women named Nahid who came to receive humanitarian help told Tolo News, “I have not received even a loaf of bread, no one helped me.” She has been living in a Kabul camp with six family members ever since she left her hometown. While another person from a poor family named Sughra Hussaini said, “This aid is not enough, but we thank God, we can buy flour now."

Economic turmoil in Kabul

Since the Taliban seized control in Afghanistan in mid-August, millions of Afghans were displaced from their homes, and many more have fled the country, resulting in a growing humanitarian crisis. The change of governance has had a significant influence on Afghanistan's commercial and economic sectors since most local firms and international organisations have stayed closed which led to unemployment and poverty.

This has further surged the price of essential necessities and food products. According to the World Bank website, energy costs increased by 12% in the first half of this year. As supply lines were interrupted when the Taliban grabbed control of border checkpoints and vital transportation hubs, causing prices for essential household commodities including food and gasoline to soar. Since mid-July, revenue performance has worsened, with budget implementation slowing significantly as project execution security prospects deteriorated. By the end of July this year, only 28.4% of the development budget was implemented, compared to 32.1% in 2020.

Foreign Nations announce financial packages to help Afghans

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry stated on November 4 that the nation will provide an extra package of 600 million euros (USD 693 million) to increase humanitarian assistance for the crisis struck Afghans. The German ministry will provide 350 million euros to the package, while the Federal Ministry of Development and Cooperation will contribute the remaining funds. Furthermore, On 28 October, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the US will provide $144 million in humanitarian aid to those in Afghanistan who are now experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe.

(Image: AP)