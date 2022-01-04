Amidst the rising cases of Omicron variant, people are now concerned about 'Florona' disease, which was first reported in Israel last year. While the whole world is concerned about Florona, tonnes of infographics and bogus screenshots have been circulated on social media platforms to create panic and distress among the people. A number of articles were also published to establish that Florona is a new COVID variant.

So, what is this new term- "Florona" and whether it is a new COVID variant, read till the end to know more about the disease. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Omicron variant was the last COVID variant that was detected by scientists in South Africa. After that, no such variants were declared by the WHO or any other international health organisation.

What is Florona?

Florona is a condition when a patient contracts both the COVID-19 virus and influenza. According to health experts familiar with the new developments, a person either contracts the COVID-19 infection first and then contract the influenza virus. The experts noted the condition can be called a "double infection" or "co-infection". According to an Israel-based news channel, the country reported its first such case of Florona on December 30, Thursday. The report said that a pregnant woman who was admitted to a hospital was the first who had contracted the disease. Reportedly, the woman was not vaccinated for the COVID-19.

Is Florona a new COVID variant?

No, we cannot call Florona a new Coronavirus variant as the virus that infects a person is totally different. However, the World Health Organisation noted that the situation of Florona can be prevented by inoculating vaccines for both influenza and COVID-19. In the case of Israeli women, the media reports claimed that the lady neither had a vaccine of influenza nor COVID-19.

What is the similarity between influenza and COVID?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. In the case of flu, typically, a person experiences symptoms anywhere from one to four days after infection. Most people who get flu recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people develop complications (such as pneumonia) as a result of flu, some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.

Symptoms of Florona and COVID-19

According to CDC, both viruses share similar symptoms, including cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache and fatigue. Both COVID-19 and influenza are spread by droplets and aerosols when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks, sings or breathes. People can also get infected with both COVID-19 and influenza by touching contaminated surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth without cleaning their hands. Though the scientists noted that there is a significant reduction in influenza cases in recent years.

Florona treatment

As both the disease shares similar symptoms, the remedies are also similar. Like in COVID, a person infected with influenza also needs to follow social distancing, wear masks and get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and influenza. In India, it is quite common to be infected by influenza during the winter season. According to Indian Health Ministry, around 10 million people contract influenza every year. As of now, there is no such vaccine that can prevent both diseases simultaneously. However, a Russian medical research institute said they would initiate clinical trials of mixed influenza and COVID-19 vaccine at the end of this year.