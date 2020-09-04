Jimi Hendrix's Iconic Feathery Scarf Worn In 1967 To Go On Auction On September 8

Iconic American guitarist Jimi Hendrix’s treasured electric pink feather boa also known as “Magic Boa” will be up for auction after being in a personal collection. Jimi Hendrix had worn the feathery scarf during his legendary performance at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 and will be auctioned for the first time on September 8 in a sale by the British house Omega Auctions.

For more than 50 years, Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Magic Boa’ was kept in a personal collection that belonged to UK-based photographer Karl Ferris. On September 1, according to reports, Ferris revealed that Hendrix used to call the scarf as ‘magic Boa’ because it had brought him “much luck”. The scarf would be put up for sale by Omega Auctions also to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hendrix’s death and is expected to fetch more than $20,000.

Read - Abraham Lincoln's Hair being Auctioned, Cat Turns Pikachu & Other Viral News Of The Week

Read - Abraham Lincoln's Hair Wrapped In Bloodstained Telegram Up For Online Auction

Jimi Hendrix’s early 1960s guitar sold at $216,000

Last month, a guitar played by Jimi Hendrix in the early 1960s was sold at an auction for $216,000 that was nearly four times the pre-auction estimate by the GWS auction. According to the auction company, the ‘guitar God’ had begun playing the Japanese sunburst electric guitar after being discharged from the US Army in 1962.

The auction house had also stated that after leaving Fort Campbell, Hendrix had moved to Clarksville, Tennessee for a brief period of time where he "played on the Chitlin’ Circuit with the likes of Wilson Pickett, Slim Harpo, Sam Cooke, Ike and Tina Turner and Jackie Wilson before moving to Harlem, New York in early 1964 where he stayed until late 1966 playing venues such as Cafe Wha and the Cheetah Club".

Texel Lamb sold for £367,500 in Scotland

Meanwhile, as auctions seem to grab public attention in industries other than music, a Texel lamb became the world’s most expensive sheep after it was sold for £367,500 at an auction in Scotland. Reports by Texel Sheep Society suggest that the sheep is called Double Diamond and was sold to 3 farmers at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark on August 27. The bidding started at £10,500 and soon it turned into a fierce battle between different consortiums.

Read - Mahatma Gandhi's Rare Glasses Auctioned For $340,000 In UK; See Video Of Incredible Moment

Read - World's Most Expensive Sheep Sold For £367,500 At An Auction In Scotland

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.