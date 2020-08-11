Great White Shark Soars 15-feet In The Air Setting World Record For Highest Water Breach

A fully-grown great white shark soared 15-feet into the air to set a world record. Some breathtaking pictures captured the moment and have gone viral on the internet. Uploaded on the twitter handle named, ‘SharkWeek’, the image is aptly captioned as ‘The winner of the Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off! #SharkWeek’.

Shark captured while soaring 15 feet high

Reports suggest that the shots were taken by Chris Fallows at South Africa's Seal island as part of the Discovery Channel's ultimate show Shark Week. As a part of the show, the channel brought together shark photographers to get the best possible shots of a shark breach. There were photographers who used drones to click the picture. However, Chris’s use of the tow camera proved to be successful as the picture has caught so much attention.

The winner of the Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off! #SharkWeek 🦈 pic.twitter.com/8xeBb88zHM — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) August 10, 2020

Uploaded on August 10, the image has garnered 3.9K likes and 934 Retweets and comments. Netizens bombarded the comment section after they saw the image. While few are curious to know what does the shark have inside her mouth, others are saying the image is unbelievable and the site of a lifetime.

Unbelievable a sight of a lifetime.

I think I would go on the board for 3 minutes. — I am just saying (@RoarkDarryl) August 11, 2020

What did he catch in his mouth? I can’t make it out... — Megan Patrick (@MeganMariposa) August 10, 2020

Imagine the GoPro shot from the sharks snout as He saw it , went on past, then dove deep as he made a u turn. Put the sun behind it , then Employed every technique he had to gain speed! reached maximum velocity adjusted aim opened mouth and closed his eyes ! — Allen Gowen (@AllenGowen) August 10, 2020

What a breach absolutely stunning!! — Terri Marks (@podorcas) August 10, 2020

Amazing. Didnt know they can breach. Gives a new meaning to fishing. — Antonia Scerbo (@AntoniaScerbo) August 11, 2020

This was amazinggg!! I literally got chills at home!! — Sabrina Moralez (@SabrinaMoralez) August 10, 2020

I wanna be on that boat to experience a great white breach! Amazing!! — MazzieB (@Mazzie23601696) August 10, 2020

In some other news, a video showing a woman helping a harmless shark after it struggled to breathe went viral on social media few days back. The 20 second short video clip shows a shark lying breathlessly on a sea shore. A woman walks towards the shark and pulls her in water, trying to help her to breathe. The woman helped her get back to the sea. She holds the shark by her tail until the shark swims away. The video invited lots of appreciation comments for the woman. The video has been uploaded with the caption, “All Sharks are not dangerous, Nor all heroes wear caps A kind women saving a shark. Of the over 500 species of sharks found in our oceans, only about 30 have been reported to ever attack human..".

