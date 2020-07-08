WHO Acknowledges Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus Is A Possibility

After more than 200 scientists wrote an open letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO) asking it to update its guidelines on the possibility of coronavirus being airborne, the global health body has finally acknowledged there is emerging evidence that the disease can be spread by air. The WHO has so far claimed that COVID-19 is not airborne, but now it says that there is a possibility that the disease can be transferred via tiny droplets that stay afloat stagnant air. Scientists have accused that WHO was not willing to hear their evidence despite many conversations with them because of which they decided to go public with the letter.

Now, WHO has said that evidence suggesting airborne transmission of coronavirus cannot be ruled out and needs further assessment. WHO has for months said that coronavirus is transmitted through tiny droplets that come out of an infected patient's mouth or nose and falls on surfaces, which, if a non-infected person touches and then makes a contact with his/her mouth, nose, eyes will contract the disease. However, the United Nations body is now saying that there is a possibility of airborne transmission in crowded or closed spaces.

What do scientists say?

According to health experts, if a disease is airborne, tiny droplets of the virus, also known as aerosols can be carried through the air and can infect any person who is either in the way of it or inhales the air. It depends, how much longer the virus can survive in the air, the study suggests coronavirus can survive for up to three hours. According to the emerging evidence, airborne transmission of coronavirus is a much higher possibility when in closed spaces and under cool temperatures, which would make sense if clusters in meat processing plants, churches are to be explained.

