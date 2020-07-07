As Scientists Claim Coronavirus Is Airborne, Here's What It Means And How To Minimise Risk

Recent scientific evidence suggested that coronavirus can stay afloat stagnant air and can infect anybody who inhales it, contradicting World Health Organisation's repeated claim that the disease is not airborne. More than 200 experts from 32 nations have written to the UN health body to revise its guidelines that earlier said coronavirus is not airborne after evidence came out suggesting otherwise. So, what does it mean for a virus to be airborne?

According to health experts, if a virus is airborne, it can be carried through the air and can infect any person who is either in the way of that air or inhales it. It depends, how much longer the virus can survive in the air, for example, measles can survive for up to two hours. It is more dangerous when indoors and at a poorly ventilated place. Coronavirus can survive for up to three hours in the air, however, experts suggest that it cannot travel for longer distances, which makes it riskier in closed spaces.

That is why meat processing plants in many nations have reported clusters of coronavirus outbreak because, 1- It is indoors, and 2- It has cool temperature inside, which makes it easier for the virus to survive longer. Coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets, also known as aerosols when it stays on surfaces and someone after touching it immediately touches his/her mouth, nose, eyes. These tiny droplets travel through the air, but earlier it was unclear whether it was spreading the virus because they are usually small and contain very less amount of virus. But now evidence suggests that these aerosols can carry the virus that is released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or laughs.

Precautions to be taken

Now, that the new evidence suggests coronavirus is airborne, only N-95 masks are advisable as it filters out most aerosols and prevents users from getting infected. Indoor gatherings should be avoided, especially with people who are not residing in the same house as coronavirus aerosols are riskier in closed spaces.

