COVID-19: WHO Advises To Wear Face Masks On Plane, Says 'virus Is Widespread'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on July 7 urged people to wear face masks on planes as coronavirus cases continue to increase worldwide. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris reportedly urged people to understand the reimposition of quarantine measures and not get caught off-guard by it. Harris said, "If it's anywhere, it's everywhere and people travelling have to understand that. This virus is widespread and people have to take that very, very seriously." The recent comment by Harris came in the backdrop of Australia announcing lockdown measures again in some parts of the country as COVID-19 cases recorded a surge.

Harris while talking to reporters also said that people should keep in mind that things can change anytime and that they should be prepared for that. The WHO was due to announce updated travel guidelines for travellers, however, it has not been released yet by the UN health body. Harris said that it is impossible to maintain social distancing on the plane and suggested that people should take other precautions to keep themselves away from catching the virus.

IATA on safe travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also suggested wearing of face mask and face shield on board on aircraft to make travel safe. "Evidence suggests that the risk of transmission onboard aircraft is low. And we will take measures, such as the wearing of face coverings by passengers and masks by the crew, to add extra layers of protection. We must arrive at a solution that gives passengers the confidence to fly and keeps the cost of flying affordable. One without the other will have no lasting benefit," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

