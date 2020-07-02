WHO Calls On Southeast Asian Nations To Focus On Mental Health, Suicide Prevention

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on the countries of Southeast Asia to focus on mental health and suicide prevention as many are feeling isolated and depressed during the ongoing pandemic. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, said that the pandemic is causing fear, anxiety, depression, and stress among people.

“Social distancing, isolation and coping with perpetually evolving and changing information about the virus has both triggered and aggravated existing and pre-existing mental health conditions which need urgent attention,” Singh said.

The WHO Regional Director highlighted the importance of early identification of mental health conditions and recognition of suicidal behaviours. She said that suicide has been a leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29. She emphasised that suicide is a serious public health problem as 20 others attempt suicide for every death due to it.

“Survivors of suicide attempts and their family often face stigma and discrimination in many forms. The impact of suicide on families, friends and communities is devastating and far-reaching," added Singh.

High rate of suicide

According to the UN health agency, around 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. WHO has recommended four key interventions which have proven to be effective including restricting access to means and working with the media to ensure responsible reporting of suicide.

The other interventions include helping young people develop skills to cope with life’s pressures and early identification and management of people who are thinking about suicide or who have made a suicide attempt. Singh pointed towards the growing domestic violence as a major cause of suicide and depression with people forced to spend more time at home.

In April, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had called upon governments around the world to take steps in order to curb domestic violence cases that have witnessed a surge amid pandemic. He said that there has been a “horrifying global surge” in domestic violence as economic and social pressures and fear have grown due to the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs; Image - AP)