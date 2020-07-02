WHO Says Smoking Linked To Higher Risk Of Death From COVID-19 In Hospitalised Patients

The World Health Organisation recently revealed that smoking is linked to a higher risk of death from COVID-19 in hospitalised patients. According to reports, the WHO reviewed 34 published studies on the association between smoking and coronavirus and said that smokers tend to be at a higher risk of severe illness. However, the UN agency was unable to specify exactly how much greater those risks might be.

As per reports, the WHO reviewed the probability of infection, hospitalisation and severity of disease and death. The organisation noted that smokers represent up to 18 per cent of hospitalised coronavirus patients. They further pointed out that there appeared to be a significant link between whether or not patients smoked and the severity of the disease they suffered.

The UN health agency said, “The available evidence suggests that smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients”. They even recommended that smokers quit.

Countries might face ‘long, hard, road’

WHO’s revelation comes as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. With countries battling to contain the outbreak, WHO chief warned that the nations which are taking the ‘fragmented approach’ to contain the virus ‘face long, hard road ahead’. The head of the Geneva-based UN health agency said in a press briefing that the organisation is ‘concerned’ for some nations who have not used all ‘tools’ that are required to eradicate the deadly disease. Instead, many have resorted to a piecemeal approach.

The global infections of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 10.6 million and 516,200 deaths. Even with the rapid spread, several countries have begun to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that ‘flare-ups are to be expected’ and also noted that countries easing the restrictions might face hardship in the near future with the global health crisis.

