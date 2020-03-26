The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WHO Chief Says Countries Must Take Agressive Measures To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Rest of the World News

On March 25, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that lockdowns initiated by many countries will not be enough to combat the deadly coronavirus

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive

On March 25, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that lockdowns initiated by many countries will not be enough to tackle the spread of the deadly coronavirus. According to reports, he asked countries to actively combat the virus in any way they can. The deadly coronavirus has already infected 471,576 people globally and killed more than 21,000 people.

'2nd window of opportunity'

The WHO Director during his daily briefing said that all lockdowns were doing war buying time for nations and reducing the pressure on the countries health care systems. According to reports, Ghebreyesus claims that the lockdowns are a ‘2nd window of opportunity’, which the countries can use to attack the virus.

According to the WHO chief, countries must take aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace is not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economic restrictions, but they're also the best way to prevent them.

Read: You Won't Believe Who Harsha Bhogle Has Named The Best Indian Catcher, Triggering Debate

Read: "Trump Is 'taking Responsibility' In Leading COVID-19 Pandemic Response": WHO Chief

Earlier on March 23, the WHO chief also said that the virus is 'accelerating'. However, Tedros also asserted that it is still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak. Putting forth preventive measures, he urged people to stay at home and practice other physical distancing measures which will enable slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time. But, he added that they are defensive measures that will not help to win the fight against COVID-19. According to him, there is a need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics. He further reiterated a call for testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact. 

Read: COVID-19: IIT Kharagpur Students Makes Videos Of WHO Guidelines In 12 Different Languages

Read: Veteran Photographer Nemai Ghosh, Who Directed Great Satyajit Ray, Passed Away At 86

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES