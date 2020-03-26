The Debate
You Won't Believe Who Harsha Bhogle Has Named The Best Indian Catcher, Triggering Debate

Cricket News

Harsha Bhogle named the three best Indian fielders on Twitter. In his list, he named many skilful fielders who have played for the team over the years.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsha Bhogle

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle named the three best Indian fielders on Twitter on Wednesday. In his list, he named many skilful fielders who have played for the team over the years. Bhogle named Eknath Solkar in the first place, then followed by former captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the cricket analyst said that he picked up his favourites on their fielding skills but added that he "cannot look beyond" 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid when it comes to catching purely.

'Cannot look beyond Rahul Dravid when it comes to...'

Bhogle added the names of other cricketers like Yajurvindra Singh, Akash Chopra, VVS Laxman, Hemu Adhikari, Tiger Pataudi, Rusi Surti, Syed Kirmani, Abid Ali, Brijesh Patel, Ajay Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mohd Kaif. Making a big statement, Bhogle said that it is "also tough to look past Kohli as an all-round fielder". He thanked his fans for the inputs. Since there is no action on the cricket field for the next few days, Bhogle asked his followers to continue with their inputs. 

Twitterati also questioned Harsha Bhogle for not including the names of India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and Robin Singh. 

READ | Harsha Bhogle lauds PM Narendra Modi on his call for a 'Janta Curfew' to tackle COVID-19

READ | Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar hail PM Modi's decision of country-wide lockdown

READ | Coronavirus: Harsha Bhogle takes subtle dig at Kanika Kapoor for partying irresponsibly

READ | PM Narendra Modi thanks Harsha Bhogle & Ravi Shastri for supporting 'Janta Curfew'

