You Won't Believe Who Harsha Bhogle Has Named The Best Indian Catcher, Triggering Debate

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle named the three best Indian fielders on Twitter on Wednesday. In his list, he named many skilful fielders who have played for the team over the years. Bhogle named Eknath Solkar in the first place, then followed by former captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the cricket analyst said that he picked up his favourites on their fielding skills but added that he "cannot look beyond" 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid when it comes to catching purely.

Have gone with fielding skills generally. Cannot look beyond Rahul Dravid when it comes to catching purely. Wadekar, Venkat, Yajurvindra Singh, Akash Chopra, VVS Laxman. Also tough to look past Kohli as an all-round fielder. Thanks for the inputs. Keep them coming https://t.co/KDn4QBLZRA — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2020

Bhogle added the names of other cricketers like Yajurvindra Singh, Akash Chopra, VVS Laxman, Hemu Adhikari, Tiger Pataudi, Rusi Surti, Syed Kirmani, Abid Ali, Brijesh Patel, Ajay Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mohd Kaif. Making a big statement, Bhogle said that it is "also tough to look past Kohli as an all-round fielder". He thanked his fans for the inputs. Since there is no action on the cricket field for the next few days, Bhogle asked his followers to continue with their inputs.

Good morning. Three best Indian fielders for me.

1. Eknath Solkar

2. Mohd Azharuddin

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Others touched by brilliance (top of mind) Hemu Adhikari, Tiger Pataudi, Rusi Surti, Syed Kirmani, Abid Ali, Brijesh Patel, Ajay Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mohd Kaif — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2020

Twitterati also questioned Harsha Bhogle for not including the names of India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and Robin Singh.

Kapil Dev was a great fielder! — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) March 25, 2020

Robin Singh and Kapil Dev. — #@ππ|£ #$@vv@n+ (@AmitSawant4686) March 25, 2020

Perfect display of catching skills,



I would say this catch won us the 83 worldcup-the wicket of I.V.Richards-caught by our great Kapil Dev#catcheswinmatches#bestfielding

#83 pic.twitter.com/s7JIFHTurK — PVRamakrishnan (@RamakrishnanPVR) March 25, 2020

One name you missed is #RobinSingh .

I think Robin Sing was india’s jonty rhodes. In my view Robin Singh & Yuvraj deserve in Top 5. pic.twitter.com/yxel6avzNU — Manish P Nahar (@manishnahar) March 25, 2020

