'China Will Find Out': Donald Trump Implies Coronavirus Consequences; Won't Be Precise

Amid rising Coronavirus cases in United States, President Donald Trump on Monday in his press address hits out at a reporter when asked about consequences for China. A visibly irked Trump asked the reporter as to how she knows there "won't be consequences for China." Trump went on to say that China will find out the consequences as and when it happens.

The US President has openly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic and has reused the term “Chinese virus.” “The world is paying a very big price for that they did,” Trump had said in early March, referring to his claim that Chinese officials did not fully share information sooner about the coronavirus outbreak after it began in China. “It could have been stopped right where it came from, China,” Trump had said. He has also blamed World Health Organization's "very much sided" approach to China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that "it's been very unfair".



READ | 112 of 115 health workers in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test negative after quarantine

Reporter: “Why are there no consequences for China?”



President Trump: “How do you know there are no consequences?"



Reporter: "What are the consequences?"



President Trump: "I wouldn't tell you. China will find out...You’d probably be the last person on Earth I'd tell.” pic.twitter.com/HqyYWqvblN — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 13, 2020

READ | COVID-19: 25 districts in 15 states report no cases in 14 days post-Cluster containment

The United States till Tuesday surpassed the total number of cases in Italy and Spain as the country's confirmed cases reached 586,941 and the country reported 23,640 deaths, that's the world's highest death toll. New York City remains the most affected by the coronavirus.

Trump calls Coronavirus a "Chinese virus"

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) has been calling the deadly virus as a 'Chinese virus," even after China's objection to the racist comment. The US president has gone on to write on his Twitter that he will provide full support to industries affected by the "Chinese virus." His remarks came even as China strongly criticised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "Wuhan Virus" statement. Apart from Pompeo, Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, also made similar remarks.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

China condemns US

Replying to "Chinese virus" remark made by US politicians, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had on March 9 said, "Certain U.S. politicians turning a blind eye to science and the decision of the WHO has rushed to stigmatise China and Wuhan under the pretext of COVID-19. We condemn such despicable behaviour."

READ | Free COVID-19 testing only for EWS and Ayushmann Bharat beneficiaries, clarifies SC