WHO Chief Welcomes Proposed Resolution Seeking Probe Into COVID-19 Response

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief welcomed the proposed resolution seeking an independent and impartial probe into the COVID-19 response. Addressing the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 18, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that such evaluation must encompass the entirety of the response by all actors, in good faith.

“We welcome the proposed resolution before the World Health Assembly, which calls for a step-wise process of impartial, independent & comprehensive evaluation,” said the top WHO official.

Referring to the earlier reviews of disease outbreak, Dr Ghebreyesus said that some of the recommendations to address the gaps during SARS and the H1N1 pandemic were implemented while others went unheeded. He highlighted that the SARS outbreak gave rise to the revision of the International Health Regulations in 2005 and the H1N1 pandemic saw the creation of the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework.

"Today I am calling on all nations to resolve that they will do everything it takes to ensure that the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic is never repeated,” said the WHO chief.

Read: China Announces USD 2 Billion In Virus Help At WHO Assembly

Overwhelming support

The draft resolution seeking an independent investigation into the pandemic has been signed by 123 members countries of the WHO. The resolution has received overwhelming support from all the member countries of the European Union and 50 African nations. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the pandemic led by the UN health agency but only after the coronavirus is brought under control.

Read: Xi Jinping At WHA: China's COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be ‘global Public Good’