WHO: COVAX Backed By 190 Countries, People Must Come First Over Short-term Profits

In a call for global immunisation, World Health Organization (WHO) chief, on January 6, said COVID-19 pandemic entered a new phase where “solidarity needed like never before”. Talking about COVAX, Tedros Adhanom said that the initiative had already backed by 190 countries and economies. He demanded quick supply vaccines so that roll-out could begin at the earliest and those at high-risk, could be protected.

Read: Justice Chauhan Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Uttarakhand High Court

COVAX has been backed by 190 countries & economies & I want to see all manufacturers channel supply to COVAX quickly so that rollouts can begin & those at high-risk are protected around the 🌍. People must come first over short-term profits. #ACTogether — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 7, 2021

COVAX is one of the three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator that aims at innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatment and vaccine. WHO chief, who expressed concerns about vaccine nationalism, had previously asked the international communities to contribute a sum of $4 million in a bid to aid the purchase of vaccines for distribution in lower and middle-income countries through the COVAX vaccine facility. The initiative aims to inoculate and distribute vaccines to underdeveloped and developing nations by early 2021. The WHO Director-General also stressed that if all countries act together, then humankind could beat the virus and prohibit to mutate further. “Morally, economically, socially & for global security, we must act together right now,” he said.

Read: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Kolkata Hospital; Says 'I Am Absolutely Fine'

If we #ACTogether we can get ahead of the #COVID19 virus while also limiting the opportunity for it to mutate further & stretch our health capacities even more. Morally, economically, socially & for global security, we must act together right now. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 7, 2021

Infodemics

Tedros had, last week, urged countries to combat 'infodemics' that is miss information, conspiracy theories and attacks on science. He said the choice is easy," and the world can "walk the last miles of this crisis together, helping each other along the way, from sharing vaccines fairly to offering accurate advice, compassion and care" to all who need them. The WHO chief also spoke about personal pain over the worsening conflict in his home country of Ethiopia. While speaking at a news conference, Tedros said that the year 2020 has been “very difficult” for him. He said that he did not know the whereabouts several family members, including his younger brother. With over 87,323,709 cases and 1,885,869 fatalities the coronavirus continues to hammer global health and economy.

Read: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Kolkata Hospital; Says 'I Am Absolutely Fine'

Read: COVID-19: WHO Chief Asks To Ensure Equal Distribution Of Vaccine 'to Protect The World'