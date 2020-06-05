WHO Denies Allegations That Its Equatorial Guinea Head Falsified COVID-19 Figures

The World Health Organisation (WHO) denied the allegations levelled by Equatorial Guinea that the health agency’s head for the African nation falsified COVID-19 data. Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea informed the regional office of UN agency that Dr Triphonie Nkurunziza has been expelled and asked to leave as soon as possible.

WHO said in a statement on June 4 that it finds the decision regrettable since Dr Nkurunziza is an experienced health expert, leader and manager, who led the Regional Office’s maternal health programme for many years and has served as Minister of Health in her own country. The UN agency further said that Dr Nkurunziza has been leading WHO’s work in Equatorial Guinea, including support to the COVID-19 response.

“WHO has every confidence in her competence, commitment and integrity. There has been a misunderstanding over data, which WHO offered to clarify. WHO wishes to state that Dr Nkurunziza did not falsify COVID-19 figures,” the agency added.

Read: 'Decision To Suspend HCQ Trial Taken In Haste; WHO Should've Analysed Data,' Says CSIR

'Continue to support'

WHO said that it will continue to support Equatorial Guinea and the people of all Member States in the COVID-19 response, as well as on other priority health issues, in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR). It assured that the organisation is committed to improving the health of everyone and saving lives, everywhere and in all circumstances.

Equatorial Guinea has reported 1,302 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths related to it so far but the cases have not shown any particular pattern of growth. WHO has been facing the heat from several countries for mishandling the early outbreak and last month, Burundi had also expelled a WHO representative from its territory. In another reported mistake, WHO recently changed its COVID-19 policy on hydroxychloroquine based on suspect data from a tiny US company but had to resume trials after concerns were raised on the study.

Read: 'Lancet Paper Based On Which WHO Stayed HCQ Trials Consisted Of Loopholes': CSIR