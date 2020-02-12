World Must Consider Coronavirus 'public Enemy Number One', WHO Warns

According to the World Health Organisation, China’s coronavirus outbreak is a 'very grave threat for the rest of the world' and should be viewed by other nations as 'Public Enemy Number 1'. The comments were made by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

'Grave threat to the rest of the world'

Tedros has urged countries to do all that they can to step up the measures to detect and contain the virus. Tedros was speaking at a research and innovation forum regarding the new coronavirus outbreak that has been sweeping through mainland China and has already been reported in several other countries.

Researchers from around the world are meeting at @WHO for a research & innovation forum on #COVID19. The first vaccine could be ready in 18 months, In the meantime, there's a lot we can do to prevent transmission and prepare for any further spread.https://t.co/7uXYj2KxF3 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 11, 2020

During the conference, Tedros also stated that the Coronavirus is better at causing political, economic, and social upheaval than any terrorist attack. He further urged countries and world leaders to take the threat of the virus seriously and treat it as 'Public Enemy Number 1'.

Recently, the WHO also officially named the virus COVID-19. Regarding the name, Tedros said that the virus' official name does not have any geographical association in order to avoid the stigma.

We now have a name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus: COVID-19.



Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. #COVID19https://t.co/HTNjm27BHw — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 11, 2020

A vaccine in 18 months

The WHO chief on Tuesday said that the first vaccine aimed at combating China's deadly new coronavirus could be available in 18 months. The WHO chief also added that until a vaccine is developed the countries around the world must combat the virus with everything that is available to them today.

The new coronavirus that began in China last year has already killed over 1,000 people and the number of infected has already crossed 40,000. WHO had declared the Coronavirus a global health emergency.

