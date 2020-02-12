The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

World Must Consider Coronavirus 'public Enemy Number One', WHO Warns

Rest of the World News

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the new coronavirus is a 'grave threat to the rest of the world' and 'Public Number 1'

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
WHO

According to the World Health Organisation, China’s coronavirus outbreak is a 'very grave threat for the rest of the world' and should be viewed by other nations as 'Public Enemy Number 1'. The comments were made by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

'Grave threat to the rest of the world'

Tedros has urged countries to do all that they can to step up the measures to detect and contain the virus. Tedros was speaking at a research and innovation forum regarding the new coronavirus outbreak that has been sweeping through mainland China and has already been reported in several other countries.

During the conference, Tedros also stated that the Coronavirus is better at causing political, economic, and social upheaval than any terrorist attack. He further urged countries and world leaders to take the threat of the virus seriously and treat it as 'Public Enemy Number 1'.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: 36 Out Of 39 Suspected Patients Discharged In Maharashtra

Read: WHO Official Names Deadly Novel Coronavirus As Covid-19

Recently, the WHO also officially named the virus COVID-19. Regarding the name, Tedros said that the virus' official name does not have any geographical association in order to avoid the stigma.

A vaccine in 18 months

The WHO chief on Tuesday said that the first vaccine aimed at combating China's deadly new coronavirus could be available in 18 months. The WHO chief also added that until a vaccine is developed the countries around the world must combat the virus with everything that is available to them today.

The new coronavirus that began in China last year has already killed over 1,000 people and the number of infected has already crossed 40,000. WHO had declared the Coronavirus a global health emergency.

(Image Credit: @WHO/Twitter)

Read: Bat Meat Sales Unaffected In Parts Of Indonesia Despite Coronavirus Scare

Read: China Heightens Up Movement Restrictions In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
STATE WELFARISM WORKS FOR KEJRIWAL
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
RAHUL GANDHI WISHES ARVIND KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE