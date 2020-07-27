WHO expert warns of an 'acceleration' of coronavirus cases in Africa

World Health Organization has warned of a possible acceleration of COVID-19 cases in the African continent, particularly in the sub-Saharan regions. The situation in Africa has reversed in the past weeks. The continent which was comparably untouched by the virus has now reported over 851,133 cases and 17,821 deaths.

Acceleration of disease in Africa

Speaking at a press conference, WHO emergency operations chief Mike Ryan expressed concerned about the spread of the infection adding that many of African nations existed in fragility and conflict. “I am very concerned right now that we are beginning to see an acceleration of disease in Africa, and we need to take that very seriously," he added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reputedly expressed worries about the rapid spread of coronavirus, the situation has now intensified. According to the latest tally, by John Hopkins University, South Africa alone accounted for 61 per cent of Africa’s pandemic burden. Cases in South Africa has risen by 30 per cent in past weeks, in comparison, numbers in Kenya have increased by 31%, in Madagascar by 50%, in Zambia by 57% and in Namibia by 69%.

Meanwhile, WHO experts have opined that might be a precursor and warning for the rest of Africa. Ryan said that what people are witnessing in South Africa is a “ continued acceleration of transmission” in a number of countries. "This isn't just a wake-up call for South Africa ... We need to take what is happening in Africa very, very seriously," he warned. South Africa has reprted over 445,433 positive cases.

