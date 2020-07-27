Jonty Rhodes Turns 51: South African Superstar Wished On Twitter By Fans, Mumbai Indians

Former South African ace Jonty Rhodes celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday and his timeline was filled with wishes from Indian fans. His former Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Mumbai Indians took the occasion to wish the legendary fielder. Mumbai Indians' official Instagram account posted a picture of Jonty Rhodes with the caption "Happy birthday to our former fielding coach and a forever fan favourite in Mumbai, @jontyrhodes8". Jonty Rhodes was associated with Mumbai Indians for 9 years between 2009 to 2017 as their fielding coach.

Rhodes birthday: Mumbai Indians post on Instagram

Rhodes birthday: ICC wishes the South African legend too

ICC Cricket World Cup official's Twitter account also wished the former South African batsman. Cricket World Cup captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Jonty Rhodes, WATCH his superman run-out from the 1992 CWC against Pakistan". Jonty Rhodes is regarded as one of the best fielders to bless the game.

Jonty Rhodes made his debut for South Africa in 1992 against Australia in Sydney. Rhodes featured in 245 ODIs in 11 years for South Africa. He scored 5,935 runs and had an average of 35.11. Jonty Rhodes made his Test debut against India in 1992. Jonty Rhodes played a total of 52 Test matches and has 2,532 runs under his name with an average of 35.66 in Test cricket. Jonty Rhodes is appointed as KXIP's fielding coach for IPL 2020.

👕 52 Tests, 245 ODIs

🏏 8,467 international runs

🤲 139 catches

5️⃣ Holds the record for the most number of catches in a single ODI



Happy birthday to one of the greatest fielders of all time, Jonty Rhodes! pic.twitter.com/75l67eK1lk — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2020

Rhodes birthday: Indian fans wishes the legend

Happy birthday to my favourite fielder of all-time, JONTY RHODES 😘😘😘



Wonderful guy! pic.twitter.com/APHyEb4ebI — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) July 27, 2020

Obviously I love Jonty Rhodes because he could also fly. But my favourite Jonty story is how he was possibly the first cricketer to take paternity leave after the birth of his first child. Because like cricket, he realized, parenting is also a team game. Happy 51st, Superman. pic.twitter.com/SdD2iIfe0s — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 27, 2020

🔥The flying Birds

🔥The man who adjudged man of the match for his fielding

🔥Taken most no of catches in an ODI as a fielder - 5

🔥The man who is considered as the greatest fielder of all time



🇿🇦Happy Birthday Jonty Rhodes🎂 pic.twitter.com/MzhYbUt211 — Chinmay 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rit_111_) July 26, 2020

(Source: Jonty Rhodes/Instagram)