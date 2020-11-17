WHO Hails COVID-19 Vaccine News But Says 'complacency Isn't An Option' As Cases Surge

WHO chief Tedros Adhanon Ghebrayesus, on November 16, hailed the “encouraging news” about COVID-19 but stressed that complacency was not an option as cases in many counties continue to surge. The Director General, addressing a virtual Press conference from Geneva, said that SARS-CoV was a “dangerous virus” which was capable of attacking every part of the human body. His remarks came as Moderna became the second company to declare its vaccine candidate successful after Pfizer.

"We continue to receive encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines and remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for new tools to start to arrive in the coming months. But it was no time for complacency" Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the virtual press briefing.

Although the news from Moderna has brought in much-needed optimism, many countries in the world were witnessing a gruelling second wave of COVID-19 infection. According to John Hopkins University, a total of 55,021,938 people have tested positive, out of whom 1,327,228 have died till now. Many countries across Europe, including France and the UK, have announced a second lockdown to prevent another boom in infections. However, Gheberyesus stressed that the announcement of vaccine success wasn’t enough and widespresd availabitiy of any vaccine stil remains a distant dream.

Initial supply of #COVID19 vaccines will be limited, so #healthworkers, older people & other at-risk populations will be prioritised. That will hopefully reduce the number of deaths & enable health systems to cope, but the virus will still have a lot room to move. #EB147 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 16, 2020

"This is a dangerous virus, which can attack every system in the body," said Tedros warninig "Those countries that are letting the virus run unchecked are playing with fire."

'Infection could be curbed without vaccine'

Last week, the 55-year-old biologist had although many companies were coming up with successful vaccines, the infection could be curbed even without a “vaccine breakthrough”. "The world cannot put all its eggs in one basket and neglect the many other tools at our disposal that... are effective for bringing this virus under control," he said. Washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance are the three most critical precautions for curbing the spread of coronavirus, the WHO had retriated.

Since the beginning of the #COVID19 pandemic, we knew that a vaccine would be essential for bringing the pandemic under control. But it’s important to emphasise that a vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them. #EB147 #ACTogether — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 16, 2020

